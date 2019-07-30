Taliban Commanders Among 56 Killed in Baghlan

(Last Updated On: July 30, 2019)

At least 56 insurgents including seven key Taliban commanders were killed in a clash with Afghan forces in northern Baghlan province, the Afghan military said on Tuesday.

The 207th Shaheen Corps said in a statement that the clash broke out after a large number of Taliban attacked a military base at Tape Qarghan, Dari name, area of Baghlan on Monday night.

In response, the Afghan forces conducted airstrikes at the area, as a result, at least 56 insurgents including seven key Taliban commanders were killed and 33 others wounded, the Corps said.

The Taliban designated spy chief for Baghlan, Qari Abdul Rahim, and the group’s red unit commander, Mawlavi Mubariz were also killed in the clash with Afghan forces, the statement said.

The statement further said that at least 26 Taliban dead bodies have remained in the battleground.

However, the Taliban in a statement on Tuesday has claimed that only 13 of its fighters were killed in the incident.

The group further claimed that its militants have also inflicted casualties to the Afghan forces.