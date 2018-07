(Last Updated On: July 09, 2018 12:02 pm)

A top Taliban commander was killed in a planted mine explosion in Khogyani district of Nangarhar province on Monday, local officials confirmed.

The spokesman of Nangarhar governor, Attaullah Khogyani declared that the mine was replaced in front of a shop in Nekar Khail area of the district that killed a Taliban commander known as Zarqawi.

Khogyani noted at least one civilian was also injured in the incident.