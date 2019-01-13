Taliban Commander Killed in Kabul’s Qarabagh District

(Last Updated On: January 13, 2019)

A commander of the Taliban armed group was killed during the Afghan security forces’ raid in Qarabagh district of Kabul on Sunday, an official said.

The Qarabagh district governor, Khwaja Mohammad Hanif said that commander identified as Qari Hussain was involved in insurgent activities including assassination of the government employees in the district.

According to the official, the commander was killed during a military operation of the Afghan forces in Sabz Sang village of Qarabagh district.

The Taliban did not immediately comment in this regard.