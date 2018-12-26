Taliban commander killed in Farah

(Last Updated On: December 26, 2018)

At least six Taliban insurgents including a leader of the group were killed in NATO-led resolute support forces air raid in Anar Dara district of the Farah province, a security official confirmed.

Muhibullah Muhib the spokesperson for the provincial police said on Wednesday that Mullah Naseer who was in charge of collecting money as of Aushur-Zakat for the Taliban militants was killed along with his five companions in the airstrike launched by the NATO-led forces.

He added that the insurgents’ fielder vehicle and weapons also have been destroyed in the attack.

The Taliban has not commented regarding the incident yet.

Farah in the west of the country is among the insecure provinces where the Taliban are active in a number of its districts, recently NATO-led forces have increased their air strikes in the province aimed to maintain security in the area.