Taliban commander among 24 killed – Kunduz

At least 24 Taliban – including a commander – were killed in clashes with Afghan forces in northern Kunduz province, police said.

Hijrat Akbari, a spokesman for the provincial police told Ariana News that the clashes broke out on Saturday night after a large number of militants attacked seven security outposts in Imam Sahib, Khanabad and Dash-e-Arch districts of the province.

Hijrat added that the Taliban’s attacks faced heavy resistance by Afghan security forces, as a result, at least 24 insurgents were killed and 19 others wounded.

Meanwhile, two Afghan forces have been killed in shoot exchange and two more were injured, Akbari further noted.

The Taliban militant group, however, claimed that 15 civilians – 11 in Imam Sahib, 4 in Dasht-e-Archi – were killed in airstrikes by Afghan forces.

Kunduz is a volatile province in the north of the country where the Taliban insurgents actively operating in a number of its districts.