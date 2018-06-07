Taliban Commander Among 14 Killed In Faryab Province

(Last Updated On: June 07, 2018 10:39 am)

At least 14 Taliban militants including a senior commander of the group were killed and seven others wounded during a military operation in northern Faryab province, officials said Thursday.

The operation called “Esar 5” was conducted in three villages in Dawlat Abad district of Faryab province.

The 209th Shaheen Corps said a key Taliban commander Mullah Sabrullah is also among those killed and one of his fighters was arrested in the operation.

According to officials, a vehicle and six motorbikes belong to the militants were also destroyed during the airstrikes.

In addition, some ammunition was also seized by Afghan forces.

The Taliban insurgent group has not made a comment about the report yet.