Taliban Commander Among 12 Militants Killed in Maidan Wardak

At least 12 Taliban insurgents including a local commander of the group were killed and six others injured in clashes with the Afghan security forces in Maidan Wardak province, Interior Ministry (MoI) confirmed.

In a statement released on Wednesday, MoI said that the incident has taken place en route to Maidan Shahr-Jalrez on Tuesday night.

According to the statement, at least 12 Taliban fighters including a local commander of the group were killed and six others wounded in the incident.

The Taliban commander was identified as Saddam, who was involved in destructive activities at Badam area in Nirkh district of the province.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incident.

Maidan Wardak is among the volatile provinces located in the central part of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents have a huge presence.