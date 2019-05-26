Taliban Commander Among 12 Militants Killed in Coalition Airstrikes in Ghazni

(Last Updated On: May 26, 2019)

At least 12 Taliban insurgents including a key commander of the group were killed in two air strikes by the Resolute Support forces in Ghazni province, local Officials said on Sunday.

Arif Noori, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that the air operations were conducted in Nani and Zarrin villages of Andar district in Ghazni.

He said, as a result, 12 Taliban fighters including a key commander of the group were killed.

The Taliban commander was identified as Abdul Qayyum Niazi, who was involved in destructive activities in the district, Noori added.

According to him, a vehicle and 12 weapons of the group were also destroyed during the raids.

The Taliban militants group has not made a comment about the incident yet.

Ghazni is among the insecure provinces in central Afghanistan where the Taliban militants are actively operating in a number of its districts including the capital city of the province.