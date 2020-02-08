Taliban commander along with three men killed – Helmand

(Last Updated On: February 8, 2020)

A prominent Taliban commander, along with three men, were killed in Gerishk district of Helmand, officials confirmed.

Mohammad Zaman Hamdard, Helmand Police spokesperson, says that Khalid, a Taliban prominent commander, and three of his men were killed, and two others were wounded in an Afghan forces’ operation, Friday, in Nahr-e Saraj area of Gerishk district.

He adds that two main centers of the Taliban have also been destroyed and their weapons and ammunition have been seized, as a result of the operation.

The Taliban has not commented on the matter.