Taliban collecting 200 million AFN daily from captured border posts
Some members of Afghanistan’s Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) said on Sunday that more than 60% of customs revenue is now being collected by the Taliban after they captured border crossings.
MP’s said this amounts to about 200 million AFN a day.
The financial and budget commission of the Wolesi Jirga said that government should take serious measures to recapture the border crossings, otherwise government will lose more revenue.
“Taliban captured about 65 percent of customs and they earn up to 200 million AFN from the customs… Government should take practical action,” said Mir Afghan Safi, head of the financial and budget commission of the Wolesi Jirga.
MPs have urged government on numerous occasions to conduct operations to retake control of these border crossings, but government has not taken a any action so far, MPs said.
“Most of our ports including Pol-e- Abrashim, Sheikh Abu Nasr Farahi, Torghundi, and other ports in the north have been captured by Taliban recently. Unfortunately Taliban collects government income and is transferring it to Pakistan. The Afghan nation should be united and support security forces in order to change the situation,” said Abdul Satar Hussaini, an MP.
Meanwhile, Afghan Ministry of Finance (MoF) stated that seven border crossings have fallen to the Taliban and have had a negative impact on government revenue collection.
“Unfortunately the MoF is not active in Islam Qala, Torghundi, Abu Nasr Farahi, Spin Boldak, Ay-Khanum, Dand-e-Patan, and Sher Khan Port, and without any doubt, direct trade has impacted on income. The current problems have a negative impact on income,” said Mohammad Rafi Tabi, a spokesman for the MoF.
The MoF added that national revenue generation has dropped in the past two months.
The MP said that running customs by Taliban is not acceptable and will have a negative impact on the country’s national revenue income.
Cash-strapped government puts new projects on hold
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Finance (MoF) has informed all government departments they need to cut back on budget spend, including that on planned development projects.
In an official notice to all government institutions, MoF has ordered them to stop projects where contracts have recently been signed, and which employ contract workers.
All planned development projects have also been put on hold.
The MoF said that due to the increase in spend for the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF), the increase in health spend and a drop in government income, all government departments need to cut expenditure.
“After the assessment of the development and general budgets by the cabinet, changes have been brought to the ministries and all government budgets because of the increase in ANDSF and health spending. Contracts from the… budget should be halted or suspended,” read the notice.
The MoF said that the government has lost $33 million in customs revenue since the Taliban seized five border crossings in the past month, amid rising violence in the country.
“Sher Khan port in Kunduz, Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Islam Qala in Herat, Abu Nasr Farahi in Farah and Torghundi in Herat have been captured by Taliban in the past month,“said Rafi Tabi, spokesman for the MoF.
Analysts have said the government should consider other steps to cut back on budget spend.
“In this situation, we can’t blame government, but it (government) should consider other options to prevent confusing the public,” said Sayed Massoud, a university lecturer.
This comes after the projected revenue generation for Afghanistan was expected to be 216 billion AFN ($2.7 billion) for the current solar year.
The total 452.6 billion AFN budget for this year did however carry a 37 billion AFN deficit – which government was to provide 20 billion AFN from internal resources and 17 billion AFN was pledged by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in order to make up the difference.
Afghan carpet industry facing major challenges: ACCI
Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) said on Sunday that the Afghan carpet industry is facing numerous challenges despite the foreign aid that has been injected into the industry.
The ACCI said that the lack of a dedicated industrial park and a suitable place to produce carpets are a key challenge that they face.
Carpet makers also said that the drop in exports of Afghan carpets is a major problem.
Abdul Jabar Safi, head of the craftsmen association said despite millions of dollars having been spent and funding from USAID being received no dedicated industrial parks have been established in Andkhoy and Jalalabad – both carpet making hubs.
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry meanwhile said efforts are being made to resume the traditional craft of carpet making in order to preserve the Afghan carpet industry’s uniqueness.
The ministry said that they have assisted carpet producers recently.
“It (new carpet industry) undermines the credibility of Afghan carpets. One good point of the Afghan carpet sector is that it provides 100,000 jobs for people especially for women,” said Fawad Ahmadi, spokesman for the ministry.
Analysts say that the carpet production industry will come to an end if government does not address the carpet producers’ challenges.
US, Afghanistan, Pakistan Uzbekistan form platform for regional cooperation
The United States, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan have agreed in principle to form a new diplomatic platform focused on enhancing regional connectivity, the US State Department said on Friday.
“The parties consider long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan critical to regional connectivity and agree that peace and regional connectivity are mutually reinforcing,” the Department said in a statement.
“Recognizing the historic opportunity to open flourishing interregional trade routes, the parties intend to cooperate to expand trade, build transit links, and strengthen business-to-business ties,” the statement read.
The parties agreed to meet in the coming months to determine the modalities of this cooperation with mutual consensus, the US said.
