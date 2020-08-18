Taliban claim to be in control of Machalgho dam project

(Last Updated On: August 18, 2020)

After years of challenges around the construction of the Machalgho hydroelectric dam in Ahmadabad district in eastern Paktia, construction could be completed within the next year, say officials involved in the project.

However, the Taliban claims they have taken over the job of securing the site and monitoring construction.

Speaking to Ariana News, the head of the Taliban’s military arm in Ahmadabad, Qari Omer, said the group has removed all security checkpoints around the dam and they have taken full control of security and monitoring of the construction process.

The construction project has been outsourced to three companies over the past ten years and after a billion Afghanis was spent, only one percent of the project is complete, sources told Ariana News.

Now, however, the Operation and Support Office of the President for National Development has been tasked to complete the project at a cost of $43 million.

Omer said: “We are trying to establish more defensive checkpoints. I have captured all areas around the dam. Employment opportunities have been provided. Now we control everything.”

Officials involved in the project meanwhile said residents in the area are cooperating with them and that work is progressing smoothly.

Engineer Jawid Ahmad Hijrat, head of the Machalgho dam project, said: “Everyone (including Taliban) are cooperative around here – all Paktia people are collaborating with us.”

But not all Ahmadabad residents agreed as some complained about poor management, saying that the project was substandard.

They called on the Afghan government to monitor the project properly.

The Machalgho dam project, on the Jelga River, was first tabled during Hamid Karzai’s tenure as president.

Work started in 2009 on it after a $33 million deal was signed with a Russian construction company.

In 2016 the contract was canceled as the project was far from complete. The following year another contract was signed, again with a Russian company, to the value of $23 million.

However, this contract also fell through for the same reason.