Taliban car bombing in Kandahar thwarted: MoD

(Last Updated On: April 25, 2021)

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Sunday the Taliban had planned to carry out a car bombing at a security checkpoint in the Panjwai district of Kandahar province on Saturday night but their plan was thwarted by special forces.

According to the MoD, commandos were able to stop the attack in time.

This comes amid reports Sunday that at least 243 civilians including women and children were killed or wounded in the past 10 days in Taliban attacks and explosions across the country.

The ministry of interior said in the past 10 days Taliban carried out six suicide bombings and 62 landmine explosions which resulted in financial and human losses to civilians including women and children.

“At least 63 civilians were killed and 180 others were wounded in the Taliban attacks,” the ministry added.

The ministry claims that in response to the Taliban attacks, the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces killed a number of prominent Taliban commanders and members of the group.

The Taliban has not yet commented.