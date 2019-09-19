Taliban Car Bomb Kills At Least 20 Civilians in Zabul

At least 20 civilians were killed and 90 others wounded in a car bombing in Zabul province early on Thursday, provincial governor spokesman Gul Islam Sayal said.

The car bomb was detonated at around 5:30 am in Qalat city, the capital of Zabul province in south of Afghanistan.

According to Mr. Sayal, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive-laden car near a hospital and provincial directorate of the Afghan intelligence agency in Qalat.

The Taliban insurgent group claimed responsibility of the attack.

This is a developing story.