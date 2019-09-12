Breaking News

Taliban Car Bomb Kills 4 Afghan Forces in Kabul

Ariana News

A suicide blast in Kabul killed four Afghan security forces and wounded three others, Ministry of Defense(MoD) confirmed.

In a statement released on Thursday, the MoD said that an explosive-laden vehicle was blasted off close to an Afghan Special Force’s base at Reshkhor area of Kabul’s Chahar Asyab district.

According to the statement, a suicide bomber detonated the vehicle at the entrance gate of the base at around 12:50 pm on Thursday, September 12.

However, the Taliban insurgent group claimed responsibility for the attack, adding that it has killed dozens of Afghan forces while the Defense Ministry rejects the claim.

