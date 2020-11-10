Latest News
Taliban car bomb attack foiled in Helmand: security officials
Security forces detected and destroyed a Taliban car bomb in Helmand before insurgents could reach their target, the 215 Maiwand Army Corps in southern Afghanistan said in a statement.
According to the statement with the help of intelligence agencies, and the air force, security forces stopped the attack from happening in Abpashak area of Greshk district.
The statement said that another group of Taliban militants, who were preparing to attack security checkpoints after the planned car bomb, was also targeted by the Afghan Air Force, killing nine Taliban insurgents.
Taliban did not comment yet.
A security source said on condition of anonymity that at least seven army soldiers were killed and three others were wounded in the operation.
Vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in COVID battle
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner German partner BioNTech SE 22UAy.F have announced their experimental COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90 percent effective based on initial trial results.
Scientists, public health officials and investors welcomed the first successful interim data from a large-scale clinical test that could help turn the tide of the pandemic if the full trial results pan out, Reuters reported.
However, mass roll-outs, which need regulatory approval, will not happen this year and several vaccines are seen as necessary to meet massive global needs.
But if the vaccine gets the go-ahead, the companies estimate it can roll out up to 50 million doses this year, enough to protect 25 million people, and then produce up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.
“Today is a great day for science and humanity,” said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla, noting the data milestone comes with “infection rates setting new records, hospitals nearing over-capacity and economies struggling to reopen.”
Experts said they wanted to see the full trial data, but the preliminary results looked encouraging.
“This news made me smile from ear to ear. It is a relief to see such positive results on this vaccine and bodes well for COVID-19 vaccines in general,” said Peter Horby, professor of emerging infectious diseases at the University of Oxford.
There are still many questions, such as how effective the vaccine is by ethnicity or age and how long immunity may last.
“But the bottom line is, as a vaccine it’s more than 90% effective, which is extraordinary,” top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci told CNN.
Rashid Khan set to return to Sussex for next year’s Blast
Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan will return to county cricket in 2021 after signing a contract to play for Sussex in the T20 Blast.
The world’s number one T20 bowler has already enjoyed two summers in Hove after joining the Sharks in 2018.
Rashid had been set to play for Sharks T20 skipper Luke Wright’s side again this year, but it was mutually agreed he would miss the 2020 Vitality Blast due to his overlapping commitments in the Caribbean Premier League and Indian Premier League.
But the Afghan super-star cricketer says he is excited about returning to Sussex next year and playing for their loyal fans.
“I am really happy to be heading back to Sussex for the 2021 Blast. Ever since my arrival on the South Coast in 2018, it has felt like a home away from home for me. I look forward to seeing everyone in 2021 and really hope we will be back playing in front of our loyal supporters soon,” said Rashid in an official statement.
The leg spinner recently passed the impressive milestone of 300 T20 wickets at the age of just 22 and showed his world-class ability in this year’s IPL taking 20 wickets in 16 appearances for Sunrisers Hyderabad at a staggering economy rate of just 5.37 runs per over.
“To secure the services of Rashid next season is amazing. He would be on any team’s wish list around the world, so for Sussex to have him playing next year is awesome,” said Sussex T20 head coach, James Kirtley
“We endeavour to keep the worldwide profile high of our T20 team and Rashid is one of the best performing and well-known players in the game,” he added.
Trump fires US Defense Secretary Mark Esper
US President Donald Trump said on Monday night he had “terminated” Defense Secretary Mark Esper, appearing to use his final months in office after his election defeat to settle scores within his administration, Reuters reported.
Trump and Esper were known to have different opinions on a range of issues and had been particularly angered by Esper’s public opposition to Trump’s threats to use active duty military forces in the past few months to suppress street protests over racial injustice after police killed George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Trump, said in a post on Twitter late Monday night that “Mark Esper has been terminated,” and that Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will become acting secretary of defense “with immediate effect”.
According to Reuters, the Senate would be highly unlikely to confirm any new nominee before Trump leaves office in January.
According to Reuters, the Pentagon had no immediate comment.
Sources said Esper had long been preparing for the prospect of his resignation or dismissal following last week’s election, particularly if Trump were to win a second term in office.
Trump has meanwhile steadfastly refused to acknowledge his election loss.
