Taliban captures police outpost – Logar

(Last Updated On: April 26, 2020)

According to sources, a police security checkpoint in the Baraki Barak district of Logar was captured by the Taliban last night.

Head of Logar Provincial Council Hasibullah Stanakzai told Ariana News that last night the Taliban insurgents had carried out a group attack on a police checkpoint in the mentioned area of the province. Stanakzai added that as a result of the attack, the Taliban killed five policemen and took captive four others.

Information adds that the Taliban also has carried out attacks in different parts of Pol-e-Alam, the capital of Logar province, as a result of which both sides have suffered heavy casualties.

Logar governor’s spokesman, Didar Lawang, confirmed the Taliban’s attack on the checkpoint but said the checkpoint had not fallen and was still in the hands of Afghan forces. He added that as a result of the police defensive operation, seven Taliban fighters had been killed and their dead bodies were still there at the battle scene and that four policemen had been also killed in action. On the other hand, people of Logar are concerned that the security situation in the province has been deteriorating lately.