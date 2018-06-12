Taliban Captures District Center in Faryab

(Last Updated On: June 12, 2018 10:14 am)

Taliban militants took over the Lolash district center of Koohestan in Faryab province, local officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The provincial council head of Faryab, Taher Rahmani told Ariananews that at least eight security forces including the chief district of Kohestan, Abdul Rahman Panah were killed during the clashes in the area.

According to Rahmani, the armed Taliban insurgents stormed the center of this district late on Monday night.

Reports suggest that dozens of Afghan security forces are surrounded by Taliban militants and the clashes are ongoing in the district.

This comes as security officials in the north refuse to comment regarding the incident.

This is the second time that the center of Koohestan district falls to Taliban group.