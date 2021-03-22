Taliban captures Charkh district in Logar province

(Last Updated On: March 22, 2021)

Taliban militants have captured the Charkh district of Logar province, an area about 130 km south of Kabul city, sources confirmed Monday.

Local officials said government compounds and the military base in the district have been abandoned.

According to the officials both the Taliban and Afghan forces suffered casualties in the clashes.

Officials, however, said that based on the request of people the district compound and the military base were installed at separate locations in the district.

Meanwhile, the Taliban claimed that its fighters have completely captured the district.

The group further claimed that government forces launched mortar attacks on the district’s bazaar while retreating from the area, leaving two civilians dead and six more wounded.

The Ministry of Defense has denied the report, stating that the district is still under the control of the Afghan forces.