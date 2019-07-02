Taliban Captured Qushtepa District, Killing Dozens

(Last Updated On: July 2, 2019)

The Qushtepah district of northern Jawzjan province collapsed to the Taliban militants late on Monday night, a provincial council member claimed.

Mohammad Sharif, a secretary for the provincial council told Ariana News that the insurgents captured the district after several hours of heavy clashes with the Afghan security forces at around 10 pm on Monday.

At least 50 Afghan forces were killed and 150 others including army soldiers and security forces were surrendered to the militants after the district fell to the hand of Taliban, Sharif said.

Meanwhile, security officials said that their connections have been cut off with the district since last night.

However, the Taliban in a statement claimed that their fighters have captured the district, as a result, 10 soldiers have been killed, 25 injured and 78 others were detained by the militants.