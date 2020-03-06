Taliban capture three police headquarters – Baghlan

(Last Updated On: March 6, 2020)

Three police headquarters were captured by the Taliban in the Central Baghlan District of Baghlan, Friday night.

Security officials, on condition of anonymity, told Ariana News that the Taliban had attacked police headquarters situated at 5th, 6th, and 9th street in Fabrika-e-Qand [sugar factory] area of Central Baghlan Friday midnight, adding that the security forces had withheld after an hour of clash without suffering casualties, leaving the bases for the Taliban.

Local sources also confirmed the collapse of the bases, however, saying that the Afghan forces have been re-stationed now.

The Baghlan police spokesperson, and the Taliban, have not commented on the matter yet.