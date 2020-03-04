Taliban capture police outpost – Oruzgan

(Last Updated On: March 4, 2020)

The Taliban militants stormed a security outpost in Trinkot city, the capital of Oruzgan province on Wednesday night.

Zurgai Abadi, a provincial spokesman told Ariana News that the insurgents attacked and captured the outpost, killing five policemen and wounding seven others.

Meanwhile, he stressed that Afghan forces have also inflicted heavy casualties on the Taliban, but did not provide further details.

The Taliban yet to make a comment on this regard.

It comes as the Taliban has resumed attacks against the Afghan forces, while the group has ordered its fighters not to carry out any attacks on the US and foreign forces.