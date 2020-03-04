Taliban capture police command – Oruzgan

(Last Updated On: March 4, 2020)

The Taliban militants captured the police headquarters in Trinkot city, the capital of Oruzgan province on Wednesday night.

Zurgai Abadi, a provincial spokesman told Ariana News that the insurgents stormed and captured the police command, killing five policemen and wounding seven others.

Meanwhile, he stressed that Afghan forces have also inflicted heavy casualties on the Taliban, but did not provide further details.

The Taliban yet to make a comment on this regard.

It comes as the Taliban has resumed attacks against the Afghan forces, while it has ordered its fighters not to carry out any attack on the US and foreign forces.