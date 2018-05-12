Taliban Cannot Win Militarily: U.S. General

(Last Updated On: May 12, 2018 2:22 pm)

The leader of the U.S. Central Command General Joseph Votel during a visit to Tajikistan’s capital has said that the Taliban in Afghanistan “cannot win militarily”.

“The message I would send to the Taliban is that they cannot win militarily. The international coalition, led by the United States, is focused on providing the military pressure, in conjunction with social pressure and diplomatic pressure, that will force them to come to the table,” Votel said.

Votel also urged the Taliban to take advantage of the “very generous offer” put forward by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani offered the Taliban unconditional peace talks and the possibility of political recognition at the second “Kabul Process” peace conference in Kabul.

Ghani said the government would recognize the Taliban as a legitimate political group if it accepted a ceasefire, entered peace talks and recognized the government and rule of law.

In the meantime, a number of Parliament Members criticized U.S. performances toward Afghanistan.

“The insecurity has been increased since the security agreement signed with the United States. There are doubts whether foreigners would help the people or not? Why they cannot bring peace with all these facilities they have in hands?” Simin Barikzai, representative of Herat at the Lower House added.

The war in Afghanistan is the longest war waged by the United States, even though the number of its troops has been reduced drastically a few years ago. Still, lasting peace seems more remote than ever.