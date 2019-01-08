Taliban Cancels Planned Peace Talks with U.S. Officials in Qatar: Report

(Last Updated On: January 8, 2019)

Taliban has canceled planned peace talks with U.S. officials in Qatar this week on Wednesday over an agenda disagreement, Reuters reported.

“Both sides have agreed to not meet in Qatar,” senior Taliban members based in Afghanistan told Reuters.

The talks had been planned for two days in Qatar, where both sides were expected discuss on certain issues being put in place at previous meetings, sources earlier told Ariana News.

It comes as Umar Daudzai, presidential advisor for developing consensus on peace and head of the High Peace Council’s secretariat is in Islamabad for a four-day visit to seek Pakistan’s support in the Afghan peace process.