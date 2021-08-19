Taliban call on the world to recognize their movement

(Last Updated On: August 19, 2021)

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Thursday that the Taliban wants friendly relations with all countries around the world, especially the United States, and that they have not been hostile towards any country.

Speaking at a ceremony held to mark the 102nd anniversary of independence from British influence, Mujahid also called on the people to work with them in order to create an inclusive system and to prevent the country from being plunged into another crisis.

A number of Taliban members also said that this opportunity should be used to develop the country.

This year the Independence Day ceremony was held under the Taliban flag, and the Taliban called for the day to be respected.

Mujahid also spoke about political issues at the ceremony and called on countries around the world to recognize their movement.

Mujahid said they want friendly relations with all countries, but warned that if countries intervene again, they will rise up against them.

“The world should not be afraid of us. We must be recognized. We want friendly relations with all countries of the world, including the United States,” Mujahid said.

For the Taliban, Thursday’s celebration of independence took on a new dimension after they again defeated a major power.

“This year, we celebrate this day by defeating another superpower. All the people are happy that today our country was saved from foreign interventions,” said Sardar Mohammad Shakib, a member of the Taliban’s Cultural Affairs Commission.

The Taliban see their rule as an opportunity for the people and urge them to put aside their personal desires and seize the chance to help build a comprehensive system.

“We ask the people to cooperate with us in building the system and to put aside their personal desires. All problems can be solved in the light of Islam,” said Ahmadullah Wasiq, deputy head of the Taliban Cultural Affairs Commission.

The Taliban’s call for international recognition comes after a number of Western countries have said they will not recognize a new government that came into power by force.