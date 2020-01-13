Taliban break Paktia prison, frees seven

(Last Updated On: January 13, 2020)

Officials in Paktia province confirmed that on Sunday night seven prisoners, four of whom were Taliban, had broken the Paktia Prison, saying that the fugitives had torn down the window protector and escaped the jail.

On Sunday night at 8:30 pm, seven prisoners succeeded to break the bars of the mosque’s windows, climb the prison’s wall using pieces of clothes, go through the barbed wires and escape the prison.

An investigation has been underway to find out whether the fugitives had enjoyed any insider or outsider aid to have helped them flee.

The jailer of the prison, Colonel Mohammad Ajmal, says that three of the fugitives were Taliban. However, in a statement, the Taliban have claimed all seven as their own.

On the other hand, the Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, tweeted that seven of their men had made a foolproof plan and broke out of the Paktia prison on Sunday evening, safe and sound.