Taliban blow up bridges, close off a road between Nangarhar and Kabul
Taliban fighters attacked a security checkpoint in Fatehabad area of Sorkh Rud district of Nangarhar province on Thursday morning and have blocked access for motorists along a road that leads to Kabul.
Ataullah Khogyani, spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar, said the Taliban had blown up three bridges on a secondary road between Kabul and Jalalabad, and have closed it to motorists.
Sayed Rahman, the police chief of Surkh Rud district, said the Afghan security forces were too much for the Taliban to handle and because of this the militants started blowing up bridges.
Meanwhile, Nangarhar governor Ziaulhaq Amarkhail says that Afghan forces in the Gandmak area of Sherzad district of Nangarhar province repulsed a Taliban attack last night, killing 36 Taliban insurgents, including foreign nationals and their leaders, and wounding 52 others.
Two security forces also lost their lives in the clash, Amarkhail added.
The Taliban have not yet commented.
U.N. concerned about civilians in Afghanistan’s Lashkar Gah
The United Nations is ‘deeply concerned’ about the safety and protection of tens of thousands of people in Afghanistan’s Lashkar Gah, who could be trapped by heavy fighting between Afghan government forces and the Taliban, a U.N. spokesman said on Wednesday (August 4).
The Taliban have stepped up their campaign to defeat the U.S.-backed government since April as foreign forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years of war.
Fighting has been particularly heavy around the city of Herat, near the western border with Iran, and Lashkar Gah and Kandahar in the south.
“We’re deeply concerned about the safety and protection of people in Lashkar Gah, in the south, where tens of thousands of people could be trapped by the fighting,” Dujarric said.
He also said in Helmand and Kandahar “there are reported increased civilian casualties, destruction or damage to civilian houses, as well as to critical infrastructure and hospitals.”
NDS swoops in on kidnapper, rescues 5-year-old in Jalalabad
National Directorate of Security (NDS) members on Wednesday rescued a five-year-old girl who had been kidnapped four days ago allegedly by her uncle, local officials confirmed.
Officials said the man has been arrested.
The five-year-old, Sana, is the daughter of a local doctor and was abducted in PD4 of Jalalabad, the provincial capital.
According to Nangarhar’s governor Ziaulhaq Amarkhil, the kidnapper had demanded $30,000 in ransom for Sana’s release.
Amarkhil stated that the girl was rescued by the NDS and handed over to her father. The suspect, “Noor Abdul Hakim was arrested and he pleaded guilty.”
Meanwhile, Sana’s father said that the kidnapper had warned him his daughter would be killed if he failed to pay the ransom.
“Sana was kidnapped from in front of my house and the next day I received a message, demanding $30,000,” Abdul Jalil, Sana’s father, said.
The suspect, Hakim, admitted to having kidnapped the child.
“I kidnapped Sana, my niece, and kept her in Majborabad area of Butkhak, Kabul, for three days. NDS arrested me after I came back to Jalalabad from Kabul.”
Life returns to normal in Nijrab after security forces beat back Taliban
Life has returned to normal in the Nijrab district of Kapisa province after 13 days of fierce fighting between the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANSDF) and Taliban militants, officials confirmed.
Officials confirmed the ANDSF with the help of public uprising forces, were able to fight off the Taliban and push them out of the district.
Residents of Nijrab, however, stated that more than 50 houses have been destroyed, shops have been looted, and that they have suffered millions of Afghanis in losses due to the fighting.
Abdul Quddus Mojaddidi, Governor of Nijrab, stated: “People of Nijrab do not accept Taliban and will not allow the Taliban to capture the district.”
Faramarz Nijrabi, District Police Chief, said: “The Dara-e-Kalan and Dara-e-Farkhshah did not collapse, otherwise the frontline could have entered Panjshir [district].”
Meanwhile, government employees have returned to their offices and have resumed work, while schools, hospitals, and markets have partially reopened.
People stated that the militants did not hesitate to commit any type of “cruelty” in Nijrab.
“The Taliban did not hesitate with anything, they burned houses of people, causing a lot of damage to the people,” said Mohammad a resident of Nijrab.
Ahmadi, another resident, stated: “Not even an animal does the cruelty that Taliban has inflicted on Nijrab [people].”
The Taliban, however, has not commented in this regard so far.
