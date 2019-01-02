Taliban Blow Up Afghan Army Outpost in Kandahar

(Last Updated On: January 2, 2019)

Taliban militants blow up an Afghan army outpost in southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan, killing at least five soldiers, officials said on Wednesday.

Provincial governor spokesman Aziz Ahmad Azizi said the incident happened last night in Maiwand district as a result of the explosives planted in a tunnel below the military base.

Azizi confirmed that casualties have been sustained to Afghan forces but said the exact number was unknown.

Meanwhile, a security source who wished not to be named told Ariana News that the base was sheltering 30 soldiers. He added that five soldiers were killed and others were injured.

A spokesman for the Taliban militant group claimed that 35 soldiers have been killed and five others were wounded in their attack.