Latest News
Taliban blames US for civilian casualties in Kandahar, US denies
While the peace talks are underway in Doha Taliban on Friday in a statement blamed US forces in Afghanistan for conducting airstrikes in Kandahar and Uruzgan provinces resulting in civilian deaths.
The Taliban claims that at least 11 civilians died of US airstrikes in Kandahar and Uruzgan provinces and wounded two others.
The group considers the strikes a clear violation of the Doha agreement, adding that such actions could provoke the Taliban’s response and the further responsibility shall fall on the shoulders of America.
On the other hand, US forces in Afghanistan confirmed airstrike in Kandahar province but rejected the Taliban’s claims over civilian casualties.
“A conducted a strike against armed Taliban fighters attacking an ANDSF checkpoint in Zhari district Kandahar on Dec 10. This strike in defense of the ANDSF is IAW with the US-Taliban agreement. The Taliban’s claim of civilian casualties are false,” Spokesman Col Sonny Leggett tweeted.
Meanwhile, local officials in Kandahar province confirmed airstrike in the district but denies civilian casualties.
Provincial police chief spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai, in a phone call with Ariana News, confirmed the conduct of an airstrike in Zhari district, adding that those who were killed in the strike were Taliban fighters.
This comes as clashes are going on for more than a month in the several districts of Kandahar province.
In Friday’s skirmish between ANDSF and the Taliban militants in Arghandab district at least 19 militants killed and six others were wounded, Barakzai stated.
The Taliban did not comment yet.
Latest News
Ariana News presenter, Fardin Amini lost life in a suicide attempt
Afghan Journalist and Ariana News anchor, Fardin Amini, was killed in a suicide attempt Friday morning in Kabul, the Interior Ministry (MoI) confirmed.
Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the MoI stated in a tweet that based on evidence, Amini has committed suicide by cutting his neck with a sharp edge stone.
The incident took place in a town, Sharak-e-Munshi Mir Ghulam, in Kabul city at around 10 am Friday, police confirmed.
“He was speaking on phone and got out of his car run toward the mountain and found a stone then began to cut his throat with a sharp stone,” Arian tweeted.
A video clip viral on social media shows Amini covered with blood but still alive, and several policemen are struggling to help him.
Meanwhile, Arian added that Amini was taken to the Emergency Hospital of Kabul, “and he lost life at the hospital.”
Arian emphasized that the cases would be investigated thoroughly.
In the other hand, Fardin’s uncle rejected the Ministry of Interior’s claims that Fardin has committed suicide, stating that in his last contact “Fardin told me that he is under threat and he has been arrested.”
Bellow is a video clip from an eyewitness
This comes a day after gunmen opened fire and killed Malalai Maiwand, a radio and television journalist, in Jalalabad city in Nangarhar province.
Latest News
Afghan female scholarship recipients pursue education in Kazakhstan
Ten Afghan females have arrived in Kazakhstan to purse their education, the organization for security and co-operation in Europe (OSCE) regional office said.
According to the office, the group was the recipients of scholarships funded by the European Union (EU).
The office said that after completing online English language classes, they will join the Kazakh-British Technical University, one of Kazakhstan’s top universities to study mining.
“The project runs under a €2 million grant provided by the EU to support Afghan women who strive for higher education. In total, 50 Afghan women will obtain higher, technical, and vocational educational degrees at various universities across Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan by 2025,” the OSCE said.
“Empowering women, via education, creates a vast personal as well as economic impact in that it generates opportunities to realize one’s potential and ability to contribute to their communities upon returning to Afghanistan,” OSCE added.
The first of 30 Afghan women arrived in Kazakhstan in October 2019 and successfully completed language training and enrolled in Bachelor, Master and Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) programs to study agriculture, finance, and mining at Satbayev University, Kazakh-British Technical University, and Kazakh National Agrarian University.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the students are currently taking academic courses online, neweurope news outlet reported.
According to the report, the UNDP in Kazakhstan is an implementing partner of the initiative.
This summer, the project was officially launched in Uzbekistan. Ten Afghan women became scholarship recipients to study Agriculture at The Educational Center for Training Afghan Citizens in Termez (ECTAT).
Latest News
Acclaimed Afghan novelist laid to rest in Kabul
Mohammad Azam Rahnaward Zaryab, Afghanistan’s most celebrated novelist, died of Covid-19 at the age of 76 on Thursday night.
Zaryab was hospitalized at Sardar Mohammad Daoud Khan Military Hospital due in the past few days, doctors stated.
The funeral ceremony of the acclaimed writer was held on Friday and laid to rest at Shohadai Salehin cemetery in Kabul city.
Zaryab was graduated from the Journalism Faculty of Kabul University and gained his Master’s Degree from the University of South Wales in the UK.
Zaryab was known for Char Gerd-e-Qala Gashtom, Gulnar, and Ayeena, and Darwesh-e-Panjum, famous novels.
Meanwhile, President Ashraf Ghani shared his condolence over the death of Rahnaward Zaryab with his family and cultural community, said the presidential Palace in a statement.
According to the statement death of Zaryab is a big loss to the country.
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, and other politicians and cultural analysts expressed their condolence with his family members and said that his death is a big loss to the country.
Ariana News presenter, Fardin Amini lost life in a suicide attempt
Taliban blames US for civilian casualties in Kandahar, US denies
ICC chairman welcomes Afghan female cricket team formation
Afghan female scholarship recipients pursue education in Kazakhstan
Acclaimed Afghan novelist laid to rest in Kabul
US Embassy issues Alert to all Americans in Kabul following rocket attack
Afghanistan ranked number 1 on Global Terrorism Index
Imran Khan accuses India of sponsoring terrorism inside Pakistan
Ariana television signs deal to air MMA contests
Afghanistan to face coldest winter: ANDMA
Morning News Show: Corruption in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show Part 2: Concerns raised over Badakhshan insecurity
Morning News Show Part 1: Civilian casualties in gov’t and US airstrikes discussed
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Mohammad Mohaqiq, Member of HCNR Leadership Committee
Sola: Latest progress in Doha talks
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Daikundi holds its first-ever all-female motorcycle rally
-
Latest News4 days ago
Car bomb targets police HQ in Kandahar, wounding 11
-
Latest News5 days ago
Talks teams meet to discuss agenda around peace talks
-
Latest News4 days ago
AGO officials state 28,000 cases probed in past nine months
-
Latest News4 days ago
Talks teams to meet Monday in Doha to continue agenda discussions
-
Latest News3 days ago
Report blames Trump’s Administration for 330% increase in civilian casualties
-
Latest News3 days ago
Transparency International opens office in Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Abdullah gives peace talks update, says teams to continue discussions