Taliban Blamed for Killing a Female Student in Logar

At least one female student was killed and another wounded by Taliban militants in eastern Logar province, a security official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Mohammad Agha district of the province after Afghan forces and Taliban exchanged fires on Monday morning.

Security officials blamed Taliban militants for the incident.

Provincial police chief spokesman Shahpoor Ahmadzai told Ariana News that the incident happened when Taliban attacked a convoy of Afghan forces that was on its way to Pol-e-Alam, the provincial capital of Logar province.

The Taliban insurgent group has not made a comment about the report yet.