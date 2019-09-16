Breaking News

Taliban Blamed for Killing a Female Student in Logar

Ariana News Leave a comment 0 Views

(Last Updated On: September 16, 2019)

At least one female student was killed and another wounded by Taliban militants in eastern Logar province, a security official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Mohammad Agha district of the province after Afghan forces and Taliban exchanged fires on Monday morning.

Security officials blamed Taliban militants for the incident.

Provincial police chief spokesman Shahpoor Ahmadzai told Ariana News that the incident happened when Taliban attacked a convoy of Afghan forces that was on its way to Pol-e-Alam, the provincial capital of Logar province.

The Taliban insurgent group has not made a comment about the report yet.

Tags

About Ariana News

Avatar

Check Also

Abdullah Says Ghani Has No Authority to Impose Travel Ban

(Last Updated On: September 15, 2019)Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah warned President Ashraf Ghani on …

Copyright © 2019 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News