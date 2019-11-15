Taliban Blamed for Burning 10 Civilians in Jawzjan

(Last Updated On: November 15, 2019)

At least 10 civilians were burned after Taliban militants set ablaze several shops in northern Jawzjan province, Abdul Marof Azar, a spokesman for Jawzjan governor said.

According to Mr. Azar, the shopkeepers were sleeping in their shops, fearing that Taliban fighters would not loot them during nights.

Azar further added that the injured civilians were taken to Shibirghan Hospital for treatment.

The Taliban insurgent group has not commented in this regard yet.

Jawzjan is a volatile province in northern Afghanistan where Taliban and Daesh militants have huge presence.