(Last Updated On: September 5, 2019)

The Taliban militants have beheaded the acting head of the Independent Human Rights Commission in Ghor province, local officials said on Thursday.

Officials said that Taliban militants took away Mr. Amiri with themselves two days ago in Maidan Wardak province.

The victim was on his way from Kabul to Ghor province.

According to local officials, the militants beheaded Mr. Amiri on Thursday afternoon.

The Taliban group has not made a comment about the report yet.