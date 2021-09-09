Taliban bans protests unless sanctioned by interior, justice ministries

(Last Updated On: September 9, 2021)

The Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has announced all protests in Kabul and other provinces in Afghanistan are banned unless permission has been granted by the ministries of interior and justice.

The ministry released a statement Thursday saying no one is allowed to take to the streets to demonstrate without authorisation from the justice and interior ministries.

“Any consequences for those who protest without approval would be their own responsibility,” read the statement.

The announcement comes after Taliban gunmen fired into the air to disperse anti-Pakistan protesters in Kabul earlier this week.

Videos on social media showed people running as gunfire was heard. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

People were protesting against Pakistan’s alleged interference in Afghanistan’s affairs.

The Taliban also reportedly broke up women’s rights protests in the city on Saturday by firing shots into the air and using tear gas and tasers.