Taliban Bans Operation of WHO, ICRC Until Further Notice

(Last Updated On: April 11, 2019)

Taliban bans operation of World Health Organization (WHO) and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in areas until their control until further notice.

Zabihullah Mujahid the Taliban spokesman said in a statement on Thursday that the group can’t guarantee the safety of these organizations across the country.

The group further accuses both organizations for violation of the agreement and “suspicious movements during vaccination campaign”.

Immediately there was no comment from these two international organizations which provides humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.