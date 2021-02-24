Latest News
Taliban bans foreign fighters from joining their ranks
The Taliban has ordered its fighters not to include foreign militants in their ranks, nor shelter them, and stated if fighters fail to adhere to the order they face dismissal.
The group’s military commission said in a statement seen by Ariana News that should this happen the responsible cell will also be disbanded.
“All authorities and Mujahidin are directed that no one is allowed to arbitrarily let foreign groups into their ranks or give shelter to them.”
“If anyone commits such an act and the provincial authorities are notified, they (fighters) will be immediately dismissed,” the statement read.
“Their groups will be disbanded and referred to the military commission for further punishment,” the statement concluded.
This comes after Afghan military officials on Tuesday claimed that foreign militants are fighting alongside the Taliban in the southern Kandahar province against government forces.
According to the officials, evidence shows that al-Qaeda, Pakistani and Chechen insurgents were colluding with the Taliban in the four-month war in the Arghandab district of Kandahar.
The Defense Ministry this week stated that at least ten Taliban fighters including four Pakistani nationals were killed during an operation in the Arghistan district of the province on Sunday night.
A Taliban spokesman, however, denied the report, stating that no Pakistani nationals are fighting alongside the group in the district.
Germany to give green light to extend military mission in Afghanistan
The German cabinet in Berlin is expected to give the green light on Wednesday for an extension of Germany’s military mission in Afghanistan until January 31, 2022, German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.
The current parliamentary mandate for the German operation with up to 1,300 troops expires at the end of March.
This however comes amid a review by the new U.S. government of the February 2020 deal signed between the US and the Taliban which calls for a full foreign troops withdrawal by May 1 this year.
Kramp-Karrenbauer meanwhile warned a premature withdrawal of NATO troops could jeopardize peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.
She also said NATO troops needed to prepare for Taliban violence should they stay beyond the end of April, Reuters reported.
This announcement comes after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said last week that the military alliance will only leave Afghanistan when security conditions allow.
NATO has just under 10,000 troops in Afghanistan – most of whom are not U.S. forces.
In addition, US President Joe Biden is reviewing his predecessor’s 2020 deal with the Taliban, which includes a May 1 deadline for a final U.S. troop withdrawal.
However, in Washington, calls are mounting for the U.S. to delay the final exit or renegotiate the deal to allow the presence of a smaller, intelligence-based American force, Reuters reported last week.
After chairing a NATO defense ministers meeting last week, Stoltenberg said: “Our presence in Afghanistan is conditions based, and Taliban has to meet their commitments.”
“The main issue is that Taliban has to reduce violence, Taliban has to negotiate in good faith and Taliban has to stop supporting international terrorist groups like Al Qaeda,” Stoltenberg said.
“We will only leave when the time is right and the focus now is how we can we support the peace talks,” he said, referring to slow-moving negotiations between the Taliban and the Kabul government, which began last year in Qatar.
Reuters reported that none of the 30 NATO member governments has publicly argued that security conditions are right for a withdrawal, and several allies would probably support a longer stay if the U.S. requests it.
Pentagon ‘mindful of looming deadlines’ around troop withdrawals
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Wednesday night Washington has been in constant communication with Afghan officials as it continues to review the February agreement signed between the US and Taliban in Doha last year.
In an off-camera press conference, Kirby said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was also fully aware of the findings of the Afghan Study Group analysis and its recommendations.
The report released early this month recommended an immediate diplomatic effort to extend the current May 2021 withdrawal date in order to give the peace process sufficient time to produce an acceptable result.
Kirby meanwhile stated that the Pentagon is “mindful of looming deadlines here and — and everybody shares the sense of — of alacrity when it comes to working our way through this review but we want to do it in a thoughtful, deliberate way, to make sure that we’re — that whatever decisions are made, they’re the best ones, that are in our best national security interests and the — certainly the security interests of our allies and partners, and that includes the Afghan people.”
Asked whether Austin would speak directly to President Ashraf Ghani about this, Kirby said: “I don’t have a future conversation to announce here today but obviously we’ll keep you posted as he continues to consult with our allies and partners.”
Kirby also stated that it was “perfectly reasonable when you have a new administration coming in, to want to take a look at the Doha Agreement, which was agreed to before this administration took office.”
He said given the stakes in Afghanistan, it was reasonable for the new administration to want to review the agreement and look at the issues of compliance in order to make an informed decision about the best way forward.
“We’re taking this very seriously,” he said.
Kirby went on to state “we would hope that people would feel a sense of confidence that we are taking this so seriously; that we want to dive into the details and better understand it, mindful of our security commitments around the world, and particularly, to our Afghan partners.”
This comes just three days after Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, said that the US supports a political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Afghanistan.
Following a phone conversation between Blinken and Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) on Saturday about the Afghan peace process, the Secretary of State said: “The U.S. supports progress toward a just and durable political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.”
Abdullah also said that Afghanistan’s situation and the acceleration of the Afghan peace process was discussed in this conversation.
“We exchanged views on the Afghan Peace Process, the 2nd round of the peace talks, the US review of the situation in Afghanistan and ways of accelerating and supporting the peace process,” tweeted About Abdullah.
Baghlan hospital chief killed in targeted attack
Khalil-ur-Rahman Narmgui, chief of the Baghlan-e-Markazi district hospital, in Baghlan province was killed in an attack by Taliban militants on Tuesday evening, the Interior Ministry (MoI) confirmed.
NAI, a media advocacy group, said in a statement that Narmgui was the former head of the journalists union in Baghlan.
According to the statement, Narmgui was shot dead in the Sarak-e-Panj area of the Baghlan-e-Markazi district while he was on his way to Pul-e-Khumri city of the province.
Meanwhile, NAI urged the government to arrest and prosecute the culprits.
The Taliban has not commented yet.
This comes as targeted killings have increased across the country.
NAI stated that eight journalists have been assassinated in the past few months.
