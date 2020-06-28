Latest News
Taliban attacks undermining intra-Afghan negotiation prospect: EU
The European Union said that the high level of violence by the Taliban following the signing of the agreement with the US in Qatar is “unacceptable”.
Roland Kobia, the EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan citing the EU Foreign Ministers and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell Fontelles’ joint statement said that the continued violence undermining the intra-Afghan talks.
“The unacceptably high level of violence and continued terrorist attacks by the Taliban after Doha is running contrary to the expectations and undermining the prospect for IAN.” Kobia tweeted.
“The unacceptably high level of violence and continued terrorist attacks by the Taliban after Doha is running contrary to the expectations and undermining the prospect for IAN.” jointly said 27 #EU Foreign Ministers & EU Foreign Policy Chief @JosepBorrellF. #AfghanPeaceProcess
— Roland Kobia (@RolandKobia) June 27, 2020
In the past 24 hours, parts of the country have witnessed breathtaking clashes between security forces and the Taliban. Clashes between the Afghan government and the Taliban have escalated, But a Taliban spokesman said all of the group’s fighters are defensive, and the number of attacks had dropped by 60 percent.
In the meantime, people are very concerned about this situation.
“It is the responsibility of the United States to manage the situation and prevent disaster,” said Iqbal Khyber, head of the Helmand peace movement.
At the same time, the NATO SCR to Afghanistan considers the escalation of violence in the country a matter of concern and an obstacle to the start of negotiations between Afghans.
“I’m very concerned about the increase in violence, as the leaders of resolute support are and we all are. The level of violence is simply unacceptable. This level of violence is incompatible with creating a condition trust conducive to good Intra-Afghan negotiations,” said Stefano Pontecorvo, a NATO SCR to Afghanistan.
EU foreign ministers, meanwhile, have said in a joint statement that the increase in Taliban attacks following the Doha agreement is disappointing, stressing that this would weaken the possibility of negotiations between Afghans.
“Operations have been stepped up on both sides. Confidence must be built and the process of releasing prisoners must be accelerated,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban commander.
Nearly 4,000 Taliban by the government and Taliban have released nearly 700 government prisoners on the eve of talks between the Afghans. But the Afghan government sees progress in this area as dependent on the Taliban to reduce violence
US lists Afghanistan among worst human trafficking states
The US State Department claimed that there have been frequent reports for child molestation in the Afghan military, and police forces but officers have never been prosecuted for child abuse.
In its annual report – 2020 Trafficking in Person – released on June 25, the US State Department listed 10 countries -Afghanistan, China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Russia, South Sudan, Syria, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela – that are allegedly involved in state-sponsored human trafficking.
The report note Bacha Bazi – a slang term in some parts of Afghanistan for a wide variety of activities involving sexual relations between younger adolescent men or boys, who are called dancing boys, and older men – and the presence of children among the Afghan security forces.
The report said, “However, during the reporting period, there was a government policy or pattern of sexual slavery in government compounds (bacha bazı) and recruitment and use of child soldiers. Despite local officials’ widespread acknowledgment that many police, especially commanders at remote checkpoints, recruited boys for Bacha bazı, some high-level and provincial authorities, including at the Ministry of Interior (MOI), categorically denied the existence of bacha bazı among police and would not investigate reports.”
Child molestation is widely criminalized in Afghanistan, and the Human Rights Commission has criticized such behavior among security forces, saying it violates human rights and children’s rights laws, and the government must protect the children.
The State Department has said that it is investigating allegations that 165 children were trafficked in Logar province for sexual exploitation and identified 20 perpetrators.
The report states that some victims of trafficking are forced to have sex in exchange for following up on the case, or that they are raped and sent to prison if they attempt to expose the resulting human traffickers.
Thieves kill gold dealer in Kabul, steal 3-Kg gold
Armed robbers killed a gold dealer on Sunday in Dasht-e-Barchi of Kabul city and stole three kilograms of gold.
The incident happened at around 7 a.m. Sunday while Haji Mir Afghan, owner of the gold shop, was opening his shop at a market in PD^6 in Dasht-e-Barchi.
Mir Afghan relatives said seven armed robbers entered the shop following they shoot and injured the guard of the market.
According to them, the thieves gunned down the owner of the gold shop and stole three kilos of gold.
“There were seven people,” said Noor Ahmad, son of the victim.
Aziz Ahmad, another son of the deceased, said: “I hide under the showcases. My father was killed and the gold was stolen away by the thieves.”
The Goldsmiths’ Union of West of Kabul said that gold sellers are being threatened every day by thieves and lose their lives unless they were being extorted.
Union officials added that they have visited the PD^6 Police Department several times, but nothing has been done to remove the threats.
Mahmoud Jafari, head of the West Kabul Goldsmiths’ Union, said: “We are very annoyed by the thieves. Every day they kill, every day they steal. The police don’t pay any attention.”
“A few days ago, they injured me. They are threatening. I went to the police station and the police chief said that go, we will check again. Every day we are threatened, we will be injured, we will pay taxes, but the government yet to pay attention.’’
Confirming the incident, Kabul police are talking about a new security plan for Kabul.
Meanwhile, residents of western Kabul, especially in the area of the Sixth PD^6, say armed robberies have been stepped up by cyclists in the area, injuring people every day.
Afghanistan Coronavirus death cases rise to 737
Afghanistan witnessed 34 Coronavirus death cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Public Health said.
In a statement released on Sunday, the ministry said the cases were recorded in Kabul (8), Maidan Wardak (3), Kapisa (2), Takhar (2), Kandahar (1), and Logar (1).
It brings the total fatalities to 737 in Afghanistan.
It comes as 351 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the last 24 hours.
According to the health ministry, the cases were reported as follow: Kabul 220, Herat 24, Kandahar 1, Nangarhar 5, Takhar 12, Baghlan 11, Logar 7, Badghis 11, Kunduz 17, Parwan 2, Maidan Wardak 3, Badakhshan 15, Daikundi 10, Kapisa 7, Panjsher 1, and Zabul 5.
The ministry added that 2004 people have recovered from the virus and discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours.
So far, 30,967 people been infected with the Coronavirus, out of the figure 12,588 were recovered of the virus.
