Taliban Attacks Police Checkpoint in Farah, Killing 4

The Taliban insurgents attacked a checkpoint late on Saturday night in western Farah province, killing at least four Police personnel, a local official said on Sunday.

Dadullah Qaneh, a member of the Farah provincial council told Ariana News that the Taliban militants launched a coordinated attack on a police checkpoint close to Farah city last night.

He added that at least four policemen were killed in the attack.

The Taliban militants have seized all military equipment of the checkpoint, Qaneh further said.

Provincial police officials have not made a comment about the report yet