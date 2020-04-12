Taliban attacks on Afghan forces will be responded: RS

(Last Updated On: April 12, 2020)

The NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan warned that based on the US-Taliban deal if the Taliban continue attacks on the Afghan forces, the Resolute Support will help the Afghan forces.

The NATO Spokesperson in Afghanistan urges the Taliban to stop violence and their attacks.

Apparently, the rise in the Taliban attacks on the Afghan security forces concern the Resolute support forces.

Sonny Leggett, the spokesperson of US forces in Afghanistan said that the USA did not violate the deal adding that the US was very certain about the Taliban attacking the Afghan forces.

“The US has not violated the agreement. We have been very clear we will support and defend the Afghan Security forces if attacked, and this is in accordance with the agreement,” said Leggett.

This comes as the Ministry of Defense said that in some cases, the Afghan forces need the aid and support of the foreign forces.

Fawad Aman, the Spokesperson deputy of MoD said, “Nowadays, most of the military operations are done by ourselves, but in some small cases the RS operations are done to support the Afghan forces.”

Meanwhile, the National Security Council said that the militants have killed at least 30 civilians during the past seven days across the country.

The Council wants the Taliban to bring a ceasefire in case they want any developments in the peace process.

Jawid Faisal, the National Security Council spokesperson said, “The Taliban killed at least 30 civilians in the past seven days in nine provinces and wounded two others. Most of them were killed as a result of roadside planted mines explosions. The Taliban should bring ceasefire not to damage the civilians and proceed with the peace talks.”

This comes as based on the US-Taliban deal if the Taliban violates the deal, the foreign forces are allowed to carry out operations against the group.