Taliban Attacks Kill Four Security Forces in Takhar

(Last Updated On: August 4, 2019)

The Taliban insurgents attacked a security outpost in Chah Ab district of Takhar province, killing at least four security forces, a local official confirmed.

Provincial governor spokesman Mohammad Jawad Jawhari told Ariana News that a large number of militants stormed a border police outpost at Samti area of the district at around 2 am on Sunday.

According to him, at least four Afghan security forces were killed and five others wounded in the incident.

Jawhari further said the Taliban have fled as back up forces arrived the area.

It comes as clashes between Afghan forces and the Taliban fighters are underway in Ishkamish district since last three days.

In a video released on Saturday, the Taliban claimed that their fighters have captured Shahr-e-Kohna of the district and they have surrounded the Ishkamish police headquarters.

However, Ministry of Defense said in a statement that Afghan forces conducted airstrikes at the area in which four militants were killed and 11 others were injured.