Taliban Attacks Kill Four Afghan Forces in Kunduz

(Last Updated On: June 19, 2018 10:53 am)

At least four Afghan security forces were killed and six others were wounded after Taliban militants stormed security checkpoints in Dasht-e Archi district of Kunduz province, local officials said.

The spokesman of Kunduz Police, Anamuddin Rahmani declared that the Taliban insurgents attacked the local Police and army checkpoints late on Monday night and killed two national army soldiers, two local police and wounded two others during the clashes.

Rahmani noted at least seven Taliban militants were killed and five of them were also injured in the clashes.

This comes as the Taliban group has refused to extend ceasefire with the Afghan government.