Taliban attacks kill 19 Afghan forces in Kunduz, Badakhshan provinces

(Last Updated On: July 13, 2020)

The Taliban militants attacked security base and outposts in Kunduz and Badakhshan provinces on Sunday night, killing at least 19 Afghan forces.

Mohammad Yousuf Ayoubi, head of Kunduz provincial council told Ariana News that the insurgents stormed a base of Afghan forces in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz province on Sunday night.

Ayoubi said, at least six army soldiers and six policemen were killed and seven policemen were wounded after several hours of clashes with the Taliban fighters.

According to him, the base fell to the hands of the Taliban for a short period and they fled and seized the equipment of the base after back-up troops arrived in the area.

Local officials, however, confirmed the incident but did not provide details about the casualties.

In a separate incident, the Afghan forces came under attack in the Arghanchkhah district of Badakhshan province.

The attack resulted in the death of seven Afghan forces, Nek Mohammad Nazari, a spokesman for Badakhshan governor confirmed.

The incident happened at around 11 p.m. Sunday and lasted for three hours, Nazari said, adding that at least five Taliban militants were also killed in shoot exchange.

In southern Kandahar, at least 11 Taliban insurgents were killed in the counterattack of the Afghan forces in the Shorabak district of the province.

Jamal Nasir, a provincial police spokesperson told Ariana News that five insurgents were wounded and their attack was pushed back.

Nasir noted that no casualty was imposed on the Afghan forces.

The Taliban militants yet to comment about the incidents.