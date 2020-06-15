Taliban attacks intensified in most parts of Afghanistan recently

(Last Updated On: June 15, 2020)

Over the course of 24 hours, nearly 20 of Afghan forces have been killed and more than a dozen wounded in Taliban attacks.

In the last two days alone, the Taliban have carried out attacks in parts of more than a dozen Afghan provinces, most of which have focused on government checkpoints, according to information obtained by Ariana News.

Despite the unannounced ceasefire, war is being reported from all over Afghanistan.

In Faryab’s Qaisar district, three Afghan forces and 17 Taliban fighters were killed in heavy attacks by the group.

In Kapisa’s Tagab district and Maidan Wardak’s Jalriz district, at least one soldier in Jalriz and killing 11 local police forces in Taliban attacks.

“There was an attack by the Taliban that resulted in casualties and a number of people’s forces were killed in the conflict,” said Mohammad Hussein Sanjani, head of the Kapisa Provincial Council.

In eastern Afghanistan, six districts of Nangarhar have witnessed war, and fighting has been intensified in the districts of Alishing, Dawlatabad, and Alingar of Laghman province.

Taliban attacks on government forces are also reported to have been intensified in several districts of Paktia, Paktika, Khost, and Logar.

“Taliban are fighting alongside the Arabs and the Punjabis, and as per uncorroborated reports, the Uighurs are also fighting alongside them,” said Shamim Khan Katawazi, the governor of Paktia.

In western Afghanistan; Ghor’s Pasaband district is on the verge of collapse, parts of Badghis, Herat, and Farah are witnesses of fierce fighting; In Helmand, the Taliban has started clashes in three different districts.

“After the forces leave the checkpoints, the Taliban plant mines in it, and when the army and police return the next day, they encounter the mine blast and are martyred,” said Gul Agha Muslim, a member of the Helmand Provincial Council.

Although the Taliban have carried out offensive attacks, government forces are on defensive mode, the interior ministry said.

“Violence has not diminished, it has increased, but we are still trying to maintain a defensive mode because of our commitment to peace,” said Jawid Faisal, the spokesman for the National Security Council.

In the past week alone, the Taliban have carried out attacks in 29 provinces that have claimed the lives of nearly 700 pro-government personnel and civilians, according to security sources.

The Taliban deny responsivity for civilian casualties in their attacks.