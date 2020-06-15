Latest News
Taliban attacks intensified in most parts of Afghanistan recently
Over the course of 24 hours, nearly 20 of Afghan forces have been killed and more than a dozen wounded in Taliban attacks.
In the last two days alone, the Taliban have carried out attacks in parts of more than a dozen Afghan provinces, most of which have focused on government checkpoints, according to information obtained by Ariana News.
Despite the unannounced ceasefire, war is being reported from all over Afghanistan.
In Faryab’s Qaisar district, three Afghan forces and 17 Taliban fighters were killed in heavy attacks by the group.
In Kapisa’s Tagab district and Maidan Wardak’s Jalriz district, at least one soldier in Jalriz and killing 11 local police forces in Taliban attacks.
“There was an attack by the Taliban that resulted in casualties and a number of people’s forces were killed in the conflict,” said Mohammad Hussein Sanjani, head of the Kapisa Provincial Council.
In eastern Afghanistan, six districts of Nangarhar have witnessed war, and fighting has been intensified in the districts of Alishing, Dawlatabad, and Alingar of Laghman province.
Taliban attacks on government forces are also reported to have been intensified in several districts of Paktia, Paktika, Khost, and Logar.
“Taliban are fighting alongside the Arabs and the Punjabis, and as per uncorroborated reports, the Uighurs are also fighting alongside them,” said Shamim Khan Katawazi, the governor of Paktia.
In western Afghanistan; Ghor’s Pasaband district is on the verge of collapse, parts of Badghis, Herat, and Farah are witnesses of fierce fighting; In Helmand, the Taliban has started clashes in three different districts.
“After the forces leave the checkpoints, the Taliban plant mines in it, and when the army and police return the next day, they encounter the mine blast and are martyred,” said Gul Agha Muslim, a member of the Helmand Provincial Council.
Although the Taliban have carried out offensive attacks, government forces are on defensive mode, the interior ministry said.
“Violence has not diminished, it has increased, but we are still trying to maintain a defensive mode because of our commitment to peace,” said Jawid Faisal, the spokesman for the National Security Council.
In the past week alone, the Taliban have carried out attacks in 29 provinces that have claimed the lives of nearly 700 pro-government personnel and civilians, according to security sources.
The Taliban deny responsivity for civilian casualties in their attacks.
Plasma Therapy proves effective in Covid-19 patients – Afghanistan
On doctors’ note, the implementation of blood plasma has helped several patients in the intensive care unit to go to recovery.
In Balkh, the process of therapizing patients with blood plasma continues voluntarily, but at a larger scale, the Ministry of Public Health says that they are collecting the blood of recovered patients, which means it is still on a smaller scale.
The blood plasma of those recovering from the Coronavirus is a promising solution to cure patients suffering from Covid-19.
On a daily basis in Balkh, about 10 patients had blood plasma of recovered patients injected, and the results have been positive.
Doctors say patients who would not survive in the hospital’s intensive care unit without oxygen were both out of serious care and started recovering after a blood plasma therapy.
Mohammad Alem Raziqi, a doctor at Bo Ali Sina Hospital in Balkh, said, “We applied two hundred ccs of plasma to the patient. After 24 hours, his blood pressure became normal and after 72 hours, he didn’t need aid oxygen. Now the patient is fine.”
The implementation of blood plasma continued on patients in critical condition only in Balkh province; this procedure is expected to reduce the fatality rate from the Coronavirus.
Nizamuddin Jalil, the head of the Balkh Public Health Department, said, “The plan is to therapize more than ten people with blood plasma. We hope this method reduces the death toll from Covid-19.”
Blood plasma is the fluid part of the blood that contains antibodies in recovered individuals that can destroy the Coronavirus.
But there can be side effects too, such as infecting healthy cells inside the body with the Coronavirus, causing allergies in the patient, and even killing certain cells.
Mohammad Nabil Faqiryar, head of the general ward at Herat District Hospital, says those with heart or respiratory problems, and/or who are either overweight or aged, may stand if, for example, they are given 500 milliliters of blood plasma.
The Ministry of Health says that the scale of plasma therapy for patients with the virus in Afghanistan is still low.
Shafiqullah Shahim, deputy minister of health, said, “Blood plasma levels are very low in patients with Covid-19. The Ministry of Public Health is trying to collect blood.”
In several other countries, plasma therapy has been used to treat Covid-19 patients, which has been reportedly effective.
On the other hand, people’s dissatisfaction with how to provide health services to fight the Coronavirus has increased.
A number of citizens criticize the way the hospitals provide health services to fight the virus.
But the Ministry of Public Health assures that health care services will improve.
In the past 24 hours, the ministry has examined 1,557 suspected samples, of which 761 were tested positive.
Meanwhile, seven people infected with the coronavirus have died and another 365 have been cured.
The number of people infected with the Coronavirus in Afghanistan has now reached 25,527 confirmed cases.
US Air Force F-15C fighter jet crashes into sea off UK
A US Air Force F-15C Eagle fighter jet crashed into the North Sea off England on Monday, the Air Forces’ 48th Fighter Wing confirmed in a statement.
According to the statement, the jet crashed at around 9:40 local time and the condition of its pilot is unknown at the moment.
A @usairforce F-15C Eagle crashed at approximately 0940 today in the North Sea. The aircraft was from the 48th Fighter Wing, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board. https://t.co/1Psg3N1JCz
— RAF Lakenheath (@48FighterWing) June 15, 2020
“A US Air Force F-15C Eagle crashed at approximately 0940 [local time] today in the North Sea. The aircraft was from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom,” the statement said.
Only one pilot was on board at the time of the accident, the statement said, “the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board.”
“The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, are unknown at this time, and U.K. Search and Rescue have been called to support,” the 48th Fighter Wing added.
According to CBS News, the US 48th Fighter Wing has been based at RAF Lakenheath since 1960. It currently boasts a force of about 4,500 service members. The single-seat F-15C has been used by the U.S. Air Force for more than 40 years, and more than 200 remain in active service.
Afghan government’s agenda for Intra-Afghan negotiations still unclear
Although the government has said that it has prepared the agenda, the details of it are not yet known.
Qatar is preparing to host the first round of the Intra-Afghan negotiations, and it will be the first time the Taliban and the government put their demands on the table to end the war.
Qatar, meanwhile, says the Afghan government and the Taliban need to engage in clear negotiations with the agenda to ensure the success of the talks.
Motaliq al-Qahtani, Qatar’s special envoy for Afghanistan said that it is very important to have a clear plan for the agenda of the talks because experience shows that having a clear agenda for the success of the talks between the two sides is very important.
According to Qahtani, the negotiations should start on less controversial issues to get on to a good start and continue. He thinks that the talks will continue for a while.
On the other hand, the National Reconciliation Council, led by Abdullah Abdullah, which is responsible to manage all peace programs, is still reluctant to provide information about the organization and how it works.
“It is important to know what the two sides want and how we can achieve peace,” said Shaida Mohammad Abdali, a former Afghan ambassador to Delhi.
People say that they expect to see peace soon, and politicians should not engage in differences about it.
The time of the Intra-Afghan talks has not yet been determined; however, sources say that the release of prisoners on both sides will end in a week, and will be followed by the talks.
Earlier, representatives of Russia, the United States, and Afghanistan discussed in a video session how Afghanistan’s peace efforts work.
