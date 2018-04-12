Taliban Attacks Ghazni District, Killing Seven Including District Governor

(Last Updated On: April 12, 2018 10:12 am)

At least seven people including district governor of Khwaja Omari were killed and nine others wounded in a Taliban attack in Ghazni province early Thursday morning, officials confirmed.

Provincial police chief Mohammad Zaman Khosti told Ariana News that the incident took place at about 2:00 am after Taliban insurgents attacked and torched the district governor’s compound with rockets.

The police official added that 27 Taliban militants were also killed in airstrikes after the forces called for air support.

At the same time, head of the district development council Sami Sharifi said that the district intelligence officer was also killed in the attack.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman claimed they have captured the district, but officials rejected the claim.