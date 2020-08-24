Taliban attacks, destroys district gov’t compound in Ghazni province

(Last Updated On: August 24, 2020)

Taliban insurgents attacked the center of Dehyak district in central Ghazni province on Sunday night, local officials confirmed.

According to them, the district government compound was completely destroyed in the attack.

The officials said Afghan security forces sustained casualties but did not provide further details.

The Taliban, however, claimed, that its fighters detonated a bomb, and soon after a number of militants attacked the district building – destroying government and police headquarters.

The group also claimed it had killed a number of Afghan security force members.