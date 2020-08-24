Connect with us

Taliban attacks, destroys district gov’t compound in Ghazni province

(Last Updated On: August 24, 2020)

Taliban insurgents attacked the center of Dehyak district in central Ghazni province on Sunday night, local officials confirmed.

According to them, the district government compound was completely destroyed in the attack.

The officials said Afghan security forces sustained casualties but did not provide further details.

The Taliban, however, claimed, that its fighters detonated a bomb, and soon after a number of militants attacked the district building – destroying government and police headquarters.

The group also claimed it had killed a number of Afghan security force members.

Special forces fail in attempt to arrest former football chief

August 24, 2020

(Last Updated On: August 24, 2020)

Afghan Special Forces on Sunday night failed to arrest the former president of Afghanistan Football Federation, Keramuddin Karim, in Panjshir province, officials said.

Provincial officials told Ariana News that a ground and air operation was carried out in an attempt to arrest Karim but that it had been done so without coordinating with local authorities.

However, social media photos show Karim being supported by armed men as they keep security forces from arresting him. 

The Afghan Attorney General’s Office (AGO) issued the arrest warrant for Karim in June last year after he was found guilty of sexually abusing at least five Afghan female football players.

On July 14, this year, the former head of Afghanistan’s soccer federation lost his appeal against a life ban from football activities by FIFA, for sexually abusing players. 

In its judgment upholding FIFA’s verdict, the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s panel said that Karim “violated basic human rights and damaged the mental and physical dignity and integrity of young female players.”

Twitter limits engagement on another one of Trump’s tweets

August 24, 2020

(Last Updated On: August 24, 2020)

Twitter has once again flagged and hidden one of President Donald Trump’s tweets, this time “for making misleading health claims that could potentially dissuade people from participation in voting.” 

In Trump’s tweet on Monday, he said that mail (voter) drop boxes — used as an alternative to the US Postal Service (USPS) — are “not COVID sanitized ” and a “voter security disaster” that could allow fraud.

Twitter stated that the tweet violates its “suppression and intimidation” rules on voting by making “misleading claims about process procedures or techniques which could dissuade people from participating.” 

Twitter said it allowed the tweet to remain on the site “given its relevance to ongoing public conversation.” However, it’s limiting engagement, allowing users to retweet with comment but not like, reply or retweet it.

Twitter has placed warnings on Trump’s tweets about voting before, but hiding one is a more noticeable action that’s bound to draw Trump’s attention. 

After he was fact-checked for a false tweet and “manipulated media” earlier this year, Trump signed an executive order designed to limit protections for social media companies. 

Facebook, meanwhile, has left Trump’s Sunday “voter security disaster” post intact, with merely a label about voting information that it puts on all its election posts.

 

Afghan, Tajik presidents discuss ways to improve bilateral relations

August 24, 2020

(Last Updated On: August 24, 2020)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon have agreed that a working committee from Afghanistan will soon visit Tajikistan to explore ways to enhance further cooperation between the two countries. 

The decision was made during a telephone conversation on Saturday between the two presidents. 

They also discussed issues related to bilateral and multilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest and exchanged views on important areas of cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, energy, roads and transport, science and education, information and culture.

In a statement issued by the Tajik president’s office, Rahmon stated it was stressed that interstate cooperation is a foreign policy priority for both countries and that they are taking practical measures to further expand relations. 

“A constructive exchange of views was held on the active participation of both countries in the implementation of small and large regional and international projects in various fields, including energy and the implementation of the CASA-1000 project,” read the statement. 

“The issues related to strengthening cooperation in the field of security, strengthening the capacity of the state border, the fight against international terrorism and extremism, transnational organized crime and drug trafficking in the framework of bilateral, regional and international cooperation were also discussed during the telephone conversation.”

