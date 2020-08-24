Latest News
Taliban attacks, destroys district gov’t compound in Ghazni province
Taliban insurgents attacked the center of Dehyak district in central Ghazni province on Sunday night, local officials confirmed.
According to them, the district government compound was completely destroyed in the attack.
The officials said Afghan security forces sustained casualties but did not provide further details.
The Taliban, however, claimed, that its fighters detonated a bomb, and soon after a number of militants attacked the district building – destroying government and police headquarters.
The group also claimed it had killed a number of Afghan security force members.
Featured
Special forces fail in attempt to arrest former football chief
Afghan Special Forces on Sunday night failed to arrest the former president of Afghanistan Football Federation, Keramuddin Karim, in Panjshir province, officials said.
Provincial officials told Ariana News that a ground and air operation was carried out in an attempt to arrest Karim but that it had been done so without coordinating with local authorities.
However, social media photos show Karim being supported by armed men as they keep security forces from arresting him.
The Afghan Attorney General’s Office (AGO) issued the arrest warrant for Karim in June last year after he was found guilty of sexually abusing at least five Afghan female football players.
On July 14, this year, the former head of Afghanistan’s soccer federation lost his appeal against a life ban from football activities by FIFA, for sexually abusing players.
In its judgment upholding FIFA’s verdict, the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s panel said that Karim “violated basic human rights and damaged the mental and physical dignity and integrity of young female players.”
Featured
Twitter limits engagement on another one of Trump’s tweets
Featured
Afghan, Tajik presidents discuss ways to improve bilateral relations
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon have agreed that a working committee from Afghanistan will soon visit Tajikistan to explore ways to enhance further cooperation between the two countries.
The decision was made during a telephone conversation on Saturday between the two presidents.
They also discussed issues related to bilateral and multilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest and exchanged views on important areas of cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, energy, roads and transport, science and education, information and culture.
In a statement issued by the Tajik president’s office, Rahmon stated it was stressed that interstate cooperation is a foreign policy priority for both countries and that they are taking practical measures to further expand relations.
“A constructive exchange of views was held on the active participation of both countries in the implementation of small and large regional and international projects in various fields, including energy and the implementation of the CASA-1000 project,” read the statement.
“The issues related to strengthening cooperation in the field of security, strengthening the capacity of the state border, the fight against international terrorism and extremism, transnational organized crime and drug trafficking in the framework of bilateral, regional and international cooperation were also discussed during the telephone conversation.”
Morning News Show Part2: Afghanistan peace process
Taliban attacks, destroys district gov’t compound in Ghazni province
Morning News Show Part1: Pakistan imposes new sanctions on Taliban leaders
Sola: Pakistan imposed sanctions on Taliban leaders
Special forces fail in attempt to arrest former football chief
Afghanistan fresh fruit production increases by 25% this year
Remaining Taliban prisoners will not be released: Atmar
Morning News Show: rise of criminal activities in Balkh Province
Clashes between Afghan, Pakistani troops leave 15 dead, 80 wounded – Kandahar
Integrity Watch urges govt to engage with locals to develop mining sector
Morning News Show Part2: Afghanistan peace process
Morning News Show Part1: Pakistan imposes new sanctions on Taliban leaders
Sola: Pakistan imposed sanctions on Taliban leaders
Pas Az Khabar: Criticism on delaying cabinet introducing
Zerbena: Work on reconstruction of Salang highway
Trending
- Latest News5 days ago
Presidential Palace confirms prisoner release process has been suspended
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show: Afghan refugee’s challenges in Greece
- Latest News4 days ago
APPF soldier killed, Uzbek national wounded in Balkh ambush
- Latest News3 days ago
Taliban suffer heavy casualties in Kunduz: MoD
- Business4 days ago
Another shipment of wheat arrives in Chabahar from India
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban attack security outposts of pro-gov’t forces in Takhar, killing 14
- Latest News4 days ago
Ghani calls on Taliban to join talks as ‘all obstacles removed’
- Featured4 days ago
UNAMA condemns attacks against civilians engaged in peace efforts