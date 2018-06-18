Taliban Attacks Checkpoints In Farah, Killing 5 Policemen

(Last Updated On: June 18, 2018 2:42 pm)

Following the end of a three-day ceasefire, the Taliban insurgent group attacked security checkpoints in western Farah province of Afghanistan, local officials said Monday.

The militants have launched coordinated attacks over security checkpoints in Farah city, Pushtroad, Anar Dara and Pushtkoh districts.

Dadullah Qani, a member of Farah provincial council said that Taliban fighters have killed four policemen in Shorab district of Farah City and one policeman in Pushtkoh district.

Meanwhile, provincial governor spokesman Naser Mehri said that insurgents have suffered casualties during the exchange of fires as well.

According to Mr. Mehri, three Taliban fighters were killed in Farah City and two others wounded.

In addition, the official said that they had intelligence information about Taliban attack over the city; therefore, the militants failed to overrun any checkpoint.