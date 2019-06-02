Taliban Attacks Border Police Checkpoint in Farah

(Last Updated On: June 2, 2019)

At least five policemen were killed and seven others injured after Taliban militants attacked a border police checkpoint in western Farah province, a local official said on Sunday.

Provincial police spokesman Muhibullah Muhib said the incident took place on Saturday night in Pashmaki area of Lash Jawin district which is located in the border with Iran.

Muhib added that Afghan forces pushed the Taliban attack back by killing three militants including Mullah Noor Ahmad the Taliban shadow governor for Lash Jawin district.

He further said that three Taliban fighters were also injured in the clashes.

However, Shah Mahmoud Naimi, deputy of Farah provincial council told Ariana News that six members of border police were killed and four others wounded in the clashes.

He urged the Afghan security forces to expand their presence in the districts and across the province.

Farah is among the volatile districts in the west of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgent group has a huge presence and usually carrying out attacks against the government forces.

The attack comes a day after at least 30 Taliban fighters surrendered to the government in the province.