Latest News
Taliban attacked security base in Kunduz, killing four
At least four security forces were killed and four others wounded in clashes with the Taliban militants in Kunduz province.
A security source told Ariana News that the clashes broke out after a large number of insurgents attacked a security base in the Aliabad district of the province at around 10 pm on Thursday.
According to the source, the Afghan forces have left the base following hours of skirmish and suffering casualties.
The security forces retreated from the area due to a lack of reinforcement, the source said. The source added, “now the base has been collapsed into the hands of the Taliban.”
The source stated that the Taliban have also sustained casualties but did not provide further details.
Local officials confirmed the incident but did not provide details about the casualties of the clashes.
This comes as clashes intensified between the Afghan forces and the Taliban militants have been in the past recent weeks in the north of the country.
Earlier this week, a heavy clash between Afghan forces and the Taliban broke out after the militants launched coordinated attacks to capture a Public Police Forces base in on the Takhar-Kunduz highway.
The Afghan army stated that Afghan forces conducted ground and air operations to crackdown the Taliban presence in the area.
The Afghan forces managed to push back the Taliban and cleared Takhar-Kunduz highway from the insurgents, the 217 Pamir Corps said in a statement.
According to the statement, at least 16 Taliban militants were killed and 13 more wounded.
The statement did not provide details about the casualties of the Afghan forces.
Latest News
NATO says allies will leave Afghanistan together
NATO said Thursday that its members would consult and decide on when to leave Afghanistan after US President Donald Trump asserted to bring all American forces home by Christmas.
Trump, who is seeking re-election on November 3, said on Twitter Wednesday: “We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas!”
Addressing a joint press conference with President of North Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said: “We decided to go into Afghanistan together, we will make decisions on future adjustments together, and when the time is right, we will leave together.”
Stoltenberg stated that NATO’s decisions would be based on the conditions on the ground.
“Because we think it is extremely important to continue to be committed to the future of Afghanistan because it is in our interest to preserve the long-term security of Afghanistan,” he noted.
Stoltenberg highlighted that NATO is in Afghanistan to prevent Afghanistan from once again becoming a safe haven for international terrorists.
“Hundreds of thousands of soldiers from Europe, from Canada have served shoulder-to-shoulder with US soldiers in Afghanistan to prevent terrorists from once again controlling that country.”
“And we are committed to our mission in Afghanistan because it is in our security interest to make sure that Afghanistan does not once again become a platform where terrorists can plan, organize and conduct terrorist attacks on our own countries,” NATO Chief added.
Stoltenberg one again reiterated NATO’s support for the Afghan peace process.
“And as part of the peace effort, we have reduced our presence in Afghanistan. Not so long ago we had more than a hundred thousand troops in the big combat operation. And now we have roughly 12,000 NATO troops in Afghanistan, and they support, they train, assist and advise the African security forces.”
This comes the US-brokered peace talks have been stalled about a week ago after the Afghan government and the Taliban delegations failed to reach an agreement over two sticking points.
According to the reports, the Taliban demand recognition of the US-Taliban deal as the base of the negotiations and Hanafi jurisprudence as the sole religious legal guidelines for the talks.
Featured
No single group will impose its will on the nation: Abdullah
Addressing concerns about the Taliban taking advantage of foreign troops being withdrawn from Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the national reconciliation council, said on Thursday this could happen but it would only be a temporary situation.
He said the Taliban would ultimately not be able to take advantage as “they will not be able to impose their rule upon the people of Afghanistan by force.”
“One group cannot impose its own will upon the nation by using force or violence,” he said.
Addressing an event at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analyses (IDSA) in Delhi, Abdullah noted that the gains of the years of democracy will not be lost and Afghanistan will continue to strive for a just and inclusive system ensuring freedoms and rights for all Afghans, including women and minorities.
He also told guests attending the event that his job as the chair of the HCNR was to reconcile contradictory positions and build mutual trust and understanding. He was optimistic that with the goodwill and help of well-meaning friends like India, he would accomplish his task.
He also said Afghanistan will not and should not be a country that harbors terrorists that threaten countries in the region.
When asked about his visit to Islamabad last week and whether India-Pakistan tensions would affect his mission for “regional consensus” for the intra-Afghan negotiations, he said that Afghans would pursue their own “national interest”.
“We need better relations with all countries. It is not our policy to decide the policies that other countries pursue towards each other, but we believe that peace in Afghanistan is in everyone’s interest,” he said, adding that India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him earlier in the day that his country would support any peace agreement that was agreeable to the people of Afghanistan.
Abdullah said mistakes had been made in the past, even by Afghanistan’s international partners but that there were lessons to be learned through this.
He also stated that he hopes there has been a change in the Taliban’s attitude and said he was optimistic about this but added that only time will tell as to who is committed to the peace process.
Abdullah said he had been “energized and re-energized” by India’s support to the people of Afghanistan “achieving a dignified durable and sustainable peace” and expressed gratitude for the $3 billion aid India has disbursed for projects across Afghanistan since 2001.
Earlier Thursday, Abdullah met with Modi and briefed him on the peace talks process currently underway in Doha.
In a statement issued by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after the meeting, Modi’s office said: “Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s commitment towards sustainable peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and welcomed efforts towards a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Afghanistan.”
Featured
Khalilzad, Miller discuss regional security with Pakistan’s army chief
US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and commander of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan General Scott Miller met with Pakistan’s Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday to discuss peace and security in the region.
According to Pakistan’s military media unit, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), issues related to mutual interest, peace and stability in the region; Pakistan-Afghanistan border management; and current developments in the Afghan peace process were discussed during the meeting held in Rawalpindi.
“Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq was also present,” ISPR said.
Khalilzad is currently visiting government leaders from countries in the region as efforts are being ramped up to get the Afghan talks team and the Taliban team to reach consensus and move forward in the peace talks process.
The talks stalled about a week ago when the two sides were unable to reach consensus on two points – that of jurisprudence and secondly on the Afghan team agreeing to use the Doha deal between the US and Taliban, signed in February, as the cornerstone to talks.
Taliban attacked security base in Kunduz, killing four
NATO says allies will leave Afghanistan together
No single group will impose its will on the nation: Abdullah
Khalilzad, Miller discuss regional security with Pakistan’s army chief
Paktia officials say foreign fighters have joined ranks with local Taliban
Kabul peace talks team gets red-carpet welcome in Doha
PEACE BRIEFS: Timeline of intra-Afghan negotiations
Historic peace talks underway between Afghanistan and Taliban
US calls for ex-Afghan football chief’s arrest on sexual abuse charges
Sola: Doha intra-Afghan Talks discussed
Morning News Show: Peace negotiations between Afghan gov’t and Taliban
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan peace talks
Sola: Doha intra-Afghan Talks discussed
Zerbena: Poverty rate remains high in Afghanistan
Morning News Show Part2: Concerns over limitation of access to information
Trending
- Featured4 days ago
Ghani to meet with Republic’s talks team in Doha but not the Taliban
- Featured4 days ago
Khalilzad meets Tajik president to discuss Afghan peace process
- Featured4 days ago
Ghani heads to Kuwait, for Emir’s funeral, and then to Qatar
- Featured3 days ago
Ghani, Khalilzad discuss spike in violence at high-level Doha meeting
- Featured5 days ago
Ghani calls on Taliban to become a ‘positive force’ and help bring peace
- Featured4 days ago
Eight killed in explosion targeting Laghman provincial governor
- Featured4 days ago
Stanekzai says delay no cause for concern after Ghani met with team
- Featured3 days ago
Afghanistan batsman Najeeb Tarakai dies after being hit by a car