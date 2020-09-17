Latest News
Taliban attack security outposts in Nangarhar, killing 20
The Taliban attacked the Afghan security outposts in eastern Nangarhar province on Wednesday night, killing at least 20 Afghan forces, a local official confirmed.
Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News, the clashes between the Afghan forces and the insurgents started after a large number of Taliban fighters stormed several security outposts in Sherzad, Khogyani, and Hisarak districts of the province.
At least 20 Afghan forces – including 12 policemen, three local policemen, and five members of public uprising forces – were killed and 30 others wounded in the battle, Khogyani said.
Khogyani, however, stated that the Taliban have also sustained heavy casualties.
He added that in the counter-attacks at least 30 Taliban insurgents were also killed and several more wounded.
The Taliban has not commented yet in this regard.
It comes as the Afghan government and the Taliban delegations are in Doha to negotiate a political resolution for ending the long-term war in the country.
The two sides held their first formal session on Tuesday evening and reached a consensus over the code of conduct and on moving forward to complete the working principals pertaining to talks going forward.
Meanwhile, the Afghan peace negotiating team leader, Masoom Stanekzai at his opening speech called on the Taliban to put an end to violence.
“The biggest and most important priority of our people is to stop the bloodshed in the country,” Stanekzai said.
Featured
Two asteroids pass Earth safely within two hours of each other
This week two asteroids, one the size of a bus and the other the size of a car, passed by the Earth safely, the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) announced on Wednesday.
According to CNEOS – a division of NASA – the close flybys happened within the space of just two hours on Monday.
The first asteroid, a bus-sized space rock called 2020 RF3, flew by the Earth at a distance of 94,000 kilometers at 06:49GMT.
About two hours later, the second rock, a car-sized asteroid called 2020 RD4, forged a similar path 106,000 kilometers from the Earth at 08:33GMT.
Considering the distance between the moon and the Earth is 385,000 kilometers, the first asteroid was quite close to our planet.
Every year, a large number of asteroids are dispersed into the interior of the solar system. Some of them could enter the Earth’s orbit.
COVID-19
India’s COVID-19 infection rate continues to surge, over 5 million cases reported
India reported another record jump in daily coronavirus cases on Thursday with 97,894 new infections in the last 24 hours, after its caseload surged past the five million mark a day earlier, data from the health ministry showed.
Deaths also increased, with the country recording more than 1,000 deaths every day for the last two weeks.
Coronavirus infections in India surged past five million on Wednesday, with one million active cases reported.
India’s caseload is closing in on the US, which has reported more than 6.6 million cases and with the infection rate continuing as it is, health officials have warned that it could take just weeks for India to surpass the US.
In the initial stages of Covid-19, India imposed a strict lockdown, but the virus then hit cities like Mumbai and the capital, Delhi, before surging in smaller cities and rural areas.
Despite the increase, the Indian government has eased restrictions to help the economy recover from the March to June lockdown.
But as India opened up and people returned to work, the caseload increased drastically.
In one week alone – last week – 600,000 new cases were added.
India’s reported number of cases is now more than 5,020,359.
Featured
Gov’t welcomes Security Council’s decision to extend UNAMA
Afghanistan has welcomed the UN Security Council’s decision to extend the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for another year and thanked all member states that voted in favor of this.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday night, government said UNAMA has played a vital role in garnering international support for peace talks and for the end state to safeguard and enhance the republic, the fundamental rights of all Afghans, especially women and minorities.
“The Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan vows to continue to work to pursue permanent, comprehensive ceasefire and an inclusive political settlement,” the statement read.
The ministry of foreign affairs also stated it would render all its assistance to UNAMA to ensure the successful conclusion of its mission, “which are in the best interests of the Afghan people’s developmental and socio-political progress.”
Earlier Wednesday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted the resolution, agreeing to extend the mission’s mandate until September 17 next year.
The council welcomed the start of intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha and strongly encouraged the parties to continue pursuing confidence-building measures — including additional reductions in violence — and encouraged them to engage in good faith.
Members decided that UNAMA and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, within their mandate and in a manner consistent with Afghan sovereignty, leadership and ownership, will continue to lead and coordinate international civilian efforts in Afghanistan in full cooperation with the Afghan government.
They laid out a range of priorities, including the support for the organization of future elections; strengthening capacity in the protection and promotion of human rights; support for gender equality and women’s and girls’ empowerment; the coordination and facilitation of humanitarian assistance; and support for Afghanistan’s development and governance priorities.
Trending
