Taliban attack security outposts in Logar, killing 9

(Last Updated On: April 16, 2020)

The Taliban militants attacked security outposts in Logar province, killing at least nine Afghan soldiers, the Defense Ministry confirmed in a statement.

The incident happened in the Qal-e-Dasht area in Charkh district of the province on Wednesday night.

According to MoD’s statement, the Afghan forces have imposed heavy casualties on the insurgents.

“Taliban’s dead bodies have remained in the battlefield as Afghan forces inflicted heavy casualties to the militants,” the statement said.

The Ministry did not provide further details on Taliban casualties.

In southern Helmand, the militants stormed outposts of Afghan security and defense forces in Grishk district of the province, the ministry said, adding that Taliban’s attacks faced resistance by Afghan forces.

At least five militants – including a commander of the group known as Mawlavi Mahmoud – were killed and four others wounded in the clashes.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment in this regard.