Taliban Attack Security Outposts in Farah

(Last Updated On: April 24, 2019)

At least two policemen were killed after Taliban militants attacked security checkpoints in Anar Dara district of western Farah province, an official said on Wednesday.

Provincial police spokesman Muhibullah Muhib confirmed the incident, adding that Afghan security forces have pushed back Taliban attacks.

He further said that casualties have been inflicted to the Taliban militants as well but the exact figure was unknown.

Meanwhile, a Taliban spokesman claims they have inflicted heavy casualties to the police forces in the province.

Farah is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgent group is actively operating in a number of its districts and usually carrying out attacks against Afghan forces.